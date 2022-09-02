Winner Gets N10m As Naija Star Search Hunts For Potential, Originality, Street Credibility





Nigeria’s first Afrobeats reality show tagged the Naija Star Search, will begin on September 4 as eighteen contestants have been selected to battle for the ten million naira top prize as the judges look for authenticity, potential, originality and street credibility among talents

Airing on ST Nollywood channels on StarTimes, the music reality show which is an initiative of StarTimes in association with Kennis Music, is aimed at sustaining the Afrobeats culture and nurturing young talent,

According to the organisers, the show’s judges led by music label executive, Kenny Ogungbe; celebrated music producer, ID Cabasa; and singer Asha Gangali, have selected 18 contestants out of more than 4,000 contestants that sent in their entries for the talent hunt show

Even as top Mc, VJ Adams will host of the show, the top seven finalists from the show would be groomed by the Kennis Music label and given a platform to turn their raw talents into superstars.

Speaking at the unveiling event in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper