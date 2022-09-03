2023: Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Funding, Pro-Tinubu Group Tells INEC





A group under the auspices of Tinubu-Shettima Connect, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, without delay, disqualify the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, from the 2023 presidential election.

The group has also threatened to commence legal action, intending to join Peter Obi, his running mate and INEC, to prevent Labour Party from participating in the 2023 presidential election for engaging in activities that contravene the Electoral Act 2022.

In a statement signed by its convener, Adebanjo Moyosore, the group said it was not only illegal to raise campaign funds from abroad through unknown sources or unidentified groups but there is also dire consequences and implications for such act.

This comes on the heels of the inauguration of an 11-man Diaspora Committee to organise fund-raising activities, among others, by the National Chairman of Labour Party, Bar. Julius Abure, at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper