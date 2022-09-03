2023: Why Nigeria Must Choose A Competent President – SDP Candidate





The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, said Nigeria needed a government that is capable of addressing the numerous complaints and injustices by Nigerians in 2023.

Adebayo stated this during his consultation visit to a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), General Jeremiah Useni (rtd), at his Abuja residence.

Adebayo said that in every part of the country there were genuine complaints about one thing or the other as a result of injustices.

The injustices, according to him, include ethnic injustice, religion injustice, economic injustice and social injustice that must be addressed by a leader ready to say the truth and do the right thing at all times.

He, however, said that a lot of solutions had been proffered including saying the truth, which were yet to be accepted into the politics of the country, adding that until that is done, politics will continue to take the country back.

“We must tell the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper