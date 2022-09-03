Buhari Extols Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu At 80





President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with businessman, publisher and sports enthusiast, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 80th birthday anniversary, September 4, 2022.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, noted the contributions of the political leader to the social, economic and political development of the country, starting with a successful career in engineering that blossomed into conglomerates and daily cater for needs of Nigerians.

President Buhari applauded Chief Iwuanyanwu for his role in creating opportunities for the younger generation in entrepreneurship, sports and media, enabling many to discover their talents and pursue careers that have translated into recognitions and awards.

As the renowned businessman turns an octogenarian, the President affirmed that his wisdom, particularly in advocating for a private sector-driven economy, continues to pay off, while appreciating his philanthropy in education and health.

President Buhari…





Source: Leadership Newspaper