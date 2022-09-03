Buildings Razed As Petrol-laden Tanker Explodes In Ogun





About 10 buildings were on Saturday morning razed as a truck loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as Petrol, exploded at the boundary between Olambe and Matogun, in the Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the truck driver, who was conveying the product to a filling station in the area, lost control of the vehicle due to the bad road and it crashed, a development that led to the content spilling out, leading to inferno.

However, in a press statement by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) coordinator, South-West, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, no live was lost or injury sustained but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident.

He said, “A tanker laden with about 45,000 litres of PMS crashed, spilled its content and exploded at about 0700 hours on Saturday morning at Olambe matogun road ifo LGA Ogun State.

“Though, no live was lost or anyone sustain injury but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident. The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper