JUST-IN: Suspected Pirates Kill 5 Boat Passengers In Rivers





No fewer than five passengers were killed along the waterways by suspected Sea pirates on Friday morning while traveling from Bille community in Degema local government area of Rivers State, to Port Harcourt, the state capital.

An indigene of the community, Bebe Oyibo Jacob, who disclosed this on Friday while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, said several others passengers were missing as a result of the incident.

Jacob said the incident occured when the suspected Sea pirates opened fire on a passenger boat which was travelling from Bille to the state capital.

He said: “This morning (Friday), our passenger boat that was going to Port Harcourt was attacked by some boys, killing about five persons. We have entered the water and succeeded in rescuing one person and also recovered one corpse, which we have taken back to Bille.

“Let Governor Wike know that these boys have started again. They have blocked Bille River and no other way to come to Bille and no way to go back to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper