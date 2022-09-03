Ministers Now Get Twice Minimum Wage As Duty Tour Allowance





The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has increased the Duty Tour Allowance of key functionaries of government including ministers, permanent secretaries and top civil servants.

The newly approved allowance would see a small category of political appointees and directors in ministries and federal agencies collect more money as duty tour allowances that are more than twice the N30,000 minimum wage.

This revelation was contained in a circular cited by LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Abuja. It was signed by the Office of the Executive Chairman National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the Presidents, the SGF, clerk of the National Assembly, Secretary of the National Judicial Council, ministers and a host of federal agencies.

The circular said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the upward review of Duty Tour Allowances applicable to permanent secretaries and their equivalent from N20,0000 to N70,000, while that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper