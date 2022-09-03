NSC Mobilises Stakeholders For Early Take-off Of Lokoja Dry Port





Stakeholders in the export value chain in Kogi State have been asked to work collectively towards the early take-off of Harris Logistics Domestic

Export Warehouse, which is the Lokoja Dry Port.

The Director-General, Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) in Kogi State, Mr.

Edwin Ignatius, gave the charge at a meeting with critical stakeholders

on the Export Value Chain after inspecting the ongoing works at the Harris Logistics Domestic Export Warehouse and Dry Port in Lokoja.

He pointed out that the advantages of the Dry Port when operational remain unquantifiable.

Ignatius called on the stakeholders to strive towards the early

completion of the Dry Port, pointing out that if operational, it will create

employment and other opportunities.

The stakeholders that attended the meeting that was called at

the instance of the Nigerian Shippers Council included the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kogi Enterprises Development Agency, Shippers Association, Manufacturers

Association…





Source: Leadership Newspaper