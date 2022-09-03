Turkish Club Sign Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa After Karagumuruk Contract Termination





Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor on a two-year contract.

Musa’s contract was earlier terminated by another Turkish Super Lig club, Fathi Karagumuruk, on Friday

The 29-year-old will play alongside another Nigerian, Leke James, at Sivasspor.

The versatile forward will also have opportunity of playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Musa scored four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for Fathi Karagumuruk in the last season.





Source: Leadership Newspaper