2023: Borno People Will Resist Attempt Not To Use BIVAS –Haske





Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno South, Kudla Satumari Haske, has countered plans by some politicians for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to use the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVAS), saying people of the state would resist such plans.

According to Haske, not only Borno, some politicians want to cajole INEC into believing that electronic voting and transmission of election results cannot take place in areas where insecurity was experienced.

Reacting to an interview granted by the chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen Ali Ndume, that his community in Borno South had no internet connectivity for electronic election conduct, Haske said their supporters who are from the same communities were participating actively and campaigning for them online.

“Even if I am not in the village, it is our supporters that always send links of stories to our WhatsApp lines. They have WhatsApp groups, Facebook groups and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper