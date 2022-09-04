BBNaija 7: Deji, Diana, Giddyfia Evicted In Week 7





Three housemates, Deji, Diana and Giddyfia, have been evicted from the ongoing ‘Level Up’ edition of the Big Brother Naija Season 7 reality TV show.

Deji, who was a fake housemate as announced by the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, was the first housemate to be evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday night.

Deji, who was Chichi’s love interest in the House, was the second fake housemate to be evicted after Modella was evicted last week.

Deji, who is a model and content creator, said he was up for modeling and media jobs outside the house.

Diana on her part, who was the queen of the Diary Room, was the second housemate to be evicted on Sunday night while Giddyfia was the third housemate to leave the House, leaving 16 housemates left to slug it out in Week 7.

Diana said she was desirous of developing her skin care business outside the House.





Source: Leadership Newspaper