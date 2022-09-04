Clandestine Meetings, Implications For Nigeria





In the last one month, Nigeria’s political landscape has been witnessing a change process which implications are yet to unfold. A pointer to this emerging trend is the series of high profile meetings that are scheduled to hold within and outside the country by the key actors in the 2023 presidential election. To say that these meetings are dramatically raising the political tempo ahead of the polls will be stating the obvious.

The first of such major meetings was the Ota meeting between former president Olusegun Obasanjo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The candidate of the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and aggrieved Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike finally met in former minister Prof Jerry Gana’s house weeks after a face off because of the outcome of the intrigues that guided the choice of the party’s presidential running mate.

The political waters were yet to settle after that meeting when…





Source: Leadership Newspaper