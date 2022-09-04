Gombe Gov Mandates Steering C’ttee To Organise Successful Investment Summit





The governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has inaugurated a steering committee for the proposed Gombe Investment Summit (GoInvest 22) with a mandate to committee members to commit themselves to successfully hosting the first edition of the summit.

Governor Yahaya, who inaugurated the committee over the weekend, expressed confidence that the setting up of the committee would see to the successful hosting of the investment summit.

The Gombe State deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, who would serve as the committee’s chairman, represented the governor.

He urged the committee members to devote their time to attracting investors that would help grow Gombe State economically.

“I urge all us of to take this assignment seriously, devote our time so that we have investors that will help in arresting the socio-economic challenges that are confronting us,” the governor said.

The steering committee has four terms of reference, which include providing strategic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper