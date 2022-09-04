JUST-IN: ADC Suspends Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu, Over Alleged Blackmail





The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, from the party for allegedly making a false, misguided, and defamatory video, which he circulated, among other infractions.

According to the party, Kachikwu’s action “smacks of crass irresponsibility, gross indiscipline, disingenuous scandalization and blackmail, and completely unfit of someone who wants to be President of Nigeria.”

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja and signed by the party’s deputy national chairman (Politics), Dr Bamidele Ajadi, the ADC said the decision was taken after an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Friday, September 2, 2022.

“The NWC viewed with great concern the baseless and defamatory video made, published and circulated by Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, which was intended to disparage and impugn the integrity and image of a peaceful and transformation oriented African Democratic Congress and its national officers,” the party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper