NDDC Board: We Won’t Allow APC To Campaign In Niger Delta If… – Group





The national president of Ijaw Media Monitoring Group (IMMG), Elder Asu Beks, has raised the alarm that the people of the Niger Delta region will not allow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign in the region when the 2023 election campaigns kick off on September 28, if a substantive Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is not inaugurated before then.

According to the Ijaw leader, if the board of NDDC is not inaugurated before the commencement of electioneering campaigns, “we will stone any campaign train of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that is coming to the Niger Delta. So, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, should arrange a meeting with the Minister of Petroleum and other Niger Delta stakeholders to dialogue with President Muhammadu Buhari and make sure that this issue is resolved immediately.”

The National President of IMMG stated that “as we already know, Mr. President has sent the nominees to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper