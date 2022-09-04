NDLEA Nabs Italy-bound Physically Challenged Man For Drug Trafficking





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 53-year-old physically challenged man, Ehiarimwiam Osaromo Emmanuel, at the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, for alleged drug trafficking.

Ehiarimwiam was arrested on Sunday, August 28, 2022 on his way to Italy via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the indigene of Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State was found to have concealed 5,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg in his luggage.

He further said: “preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect is a frequent traveller who often travels with lots of bags containing mainly food items, body cream, hair attachment and drinks. The suspect was said to have presented his usual large consignment to NDLEA operatives for search but held on to some packages, which were retrieved from him and properly searched during which the drugs were discovered.”

He further said that as part of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper