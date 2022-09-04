Nigeria, US Can Work On Climate Change, Global Challenges – Osinbajo





A renewed commitment by both Nigeria and the United States to work together on many global issues, especially on climate change and the global energy transition towards net-zero emissions emerged yesterday at the White House after a meeting between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his United States counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Prof. Osinbajo while responding to welcome remarks by Harris said; “We very strongly believe that we (Nigeria and US) in the coming years, will need to work together again on so many global challenges that are varied, and they come up very frequently now from promoting peace and security, to tackling global health issues and climate change and of course, economic adversity.”

Speaking specifically about Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, Prof. Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande said; “The plan is important for us because we see especially, the climate crisis as two existential issues; one is the crisis itself, second the energy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper