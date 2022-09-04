PDP Crisis: After Failed Reconciliation Bid With Wike, Atiku Moves On





Pending a dramatic change of events, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has moved on with preparations for the 2023 election after failing to reach a truce with the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike-led camp.

This is coming on the heels of reports that the Rivers governor, along with his counterparts in Oyo, Benue and Abia, are again in the United Kingdom waiting to hold meetings with rival presidential candidates who they could support instead of Atiku, the flagbearer of their party.

Reports of the negotiations between Wike’s camp and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have however started to unsettle governorship candidates of the APC in Benue, Abia, Rivers and Oyo.

The APC candidates who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday through their spokespersons and state party officials expressed doubt that the presidential candidate of their party would rely on opposition governors in his campaign rather…





Source: Leadership Newspaper