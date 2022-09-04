Pilot Arrested In US After Threatening To Crash Into Walmart





A pilot who threatened to “intentionally crash” into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi yesterday morning was taken into custody hours later after landing the plane in a field.

The pilot identified by police as Cory Wayne Patterson, stole the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 90 from the Tupelo Regional Airport around 5:30 a.m.

Patterson, 29, called 911 from the aircraft to say that he was going to crash into Walmart, Tupelo police Chief John Quaka said at a news conference.

The police department had warned residents to evacuate the Walmart and the nearby area. A Walmart spokesperson said the store was closed and had been fully evacuated.

The pilot circled around for hours before police negotiators made contact with Patterson and convinced him to return to the airport in Tupelo. Quaka said Patterson has “some flight instruction” but is not believed to be a licensed pilot.

“The pilot did not have experience to land the aircraft,” the police chief said. “A private pilot assisted us…





Source: Leadership Newspaper