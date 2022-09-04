We’re First Humans Before Practicing Any Religion – Njoku





What’s your experience as a Muslim and leader in Imo State?

Sometimes our people, the Igbos, look at Muslims and get irritated, but actually, I’m an Igbo man, from Mbaise. I was born a Muslim. Growing up, I acquired both Islamic and western education. I’m a lawyer by profession both in Sharia and Civil Law. Let me tell you Sharia Law is nothing but the ten commandments given to Moses. This is also the process of life hereafter. We should not serve any other God, not kill, steal, be obedient to your parents, not covet, not commit adultery and the others. Sharia means when you commit any of the sins forbidden by God, it should attract punishment here on earth before the hereafter. Islam is not a new religion. When you believe in the oneness of the God of heaven and earth, and you believe He is the Alpha and Omega, and you believe in the prophets like David, Solomon, Moses, Jesus Christ, Mohammed, you are serving God. All of them are prophets and they come with one mission;…





Source: Leadership Newspaper