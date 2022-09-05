6th Real Estate Excellence Awards Hold In Lagos





The Real Estate Excellence Awards (REEA) 2022 is set to hold in Lagos on September 25, 2022.

In a statement by the organisers, Beta Media Group, the event is slated to hold at the Admiralty Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

‘‘REEA is the most credible and trusted real estate awards in Nigeria. It has been blazing the trail of celebrating, recognising outstanding, exceptional individuals, corporate organisations, who have made tremendous contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian real estate industry.

‘‘This year’s awards process recorded over 5000 nominations/entries into over 120 awards categories with 36, 335 total votes cast across all voting categories. Using an enhanced innovative and technology driven voting and judging process, the REAL Estate Excellence Awards has become one of the most trusted and credible real estate awards in Nigeria.

‘‘REEA is an annual event organised to celebrate the Nigeria real estate industry’s finest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper