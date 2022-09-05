Abductors Of Ondo Funeral Guests Demand N90m Ransom





The abductors of funeral guests in Omi-Alafa area, along Owo-Ifon road in Ose local government area of Ondo State, have demanded N90million ransom from the families of the kidnap victims.

At least, 11 persons were confirmed to be coming from a burial event at Ewato in Esan LGA of Edo State at the weekend before they were waylaid and abducted by the kidnappers.

It was gathered that four gunmen launched the attack on the victims at a spot in Ose local government area of Ondo State.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, said the police and other security agencies were already working so hard to ensure that the victims are released unhurt.

Addressing journalists in Akure, the State capital on Monday evening, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Oladele-Olateju, disclosed that only 18 passengers were abducted and nine of them have regained their freedom.

Oladele-Olateju said, “They went for a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper