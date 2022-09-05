Alleged N11.9bn Loot: Group Seeks Establishment Of Anti-graft Agency In Kwara





The Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD) has called for the establishment of an anti-corruption agency in Kwara State.

ENetSuD’s demand followed a forensic report indicating that the administration of the immediate-past governor of the state, Abdulfatah Ahmed, looted N11.9bn from the coffers of the state.

The anti-corruption civil society organisation made the call in a statement signed by its press secretary, Saeed Tijjani, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Monday.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had last Thursday received a forensic audit report conducted by SSAC Advisory and Professionals Services, which indicted the administration of former Governor Ahmed of financial malfeasance.

The audit report alleged that some actors in the past administration between 2011 and 2019 carted away public fund amounting to ₦11.9 bn without any lawful tie to any project or programme .

“Even though we have not read…





Source: Leadership Newspaper