Atiku Congratulates New PM Truss, Seeks Improved Nigeria, UK Partnership On Election, Others





Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, saying that UK has once again proven the resilient power of democracy.

He described Truss’ election as the leader of the Conservative Party in the UK as a ‘hard-fought process’.

Atiku, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Monday to celebrate the new UK Prime Minister, said he equally look forward to an enhanced partnership of the new leadership of the Conservatives Party with Nigeria and other African countries in the areas of human capital development, trade and strengthening democracy and the integrity of elections.

The PDP presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election wrote: “The United Kingdom has proven, yet again, the resilient power of democracy. The election of MP @trussliz as leader of the Conservative Party was a hard-fought process, but the ultimate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper