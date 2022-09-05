Boko Haram Kills Imam, 3 Worshippers In Borno Mosque Attack





Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed a Chief Imam and three other worshippers while many others sustained various degrees of injuries when the terrorists attacked Ngulde community in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the terrorists, numbering about 20, launched the attack on Friday, opening fire on worshippers who had finished their Fajir prayers at the mosque in the community.

The terrorists reportedly looted livestock and foodstuffs and set ablaze two vehicles in the Ngulde community, which is located at some part of Sambisa forest in the State.

Commenting on the attack, the Councilor representing Ngulde Ward in the Askira-Uba local government council, Hon. Bilyaminu Umar, extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his entire constituents over the attack by Boko Haram insurgents, which occurred on September 2, 2022.

He said, “Ngulde Ward is one of the strongest communities in Askira-Uba local government that gave me…





Source: Leadership Newspaper