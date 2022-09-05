Federal Generates Generates N1.18trn From VAT In 6 Months





The federal government has generated a total of N1.188 trillion as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the first six months on 2022.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that was 18.14 per cent increase compared to the N1.0 trillion generated in the first quarter of 2021.

A quarter-on-quarter breakdown of the VAT showed that the country generated N600.15 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

The figure represented an increase of 1.96 percent from the N588.59 billion generated in Q1 2022.

The NBS said this in its latest sectoral distribution of value-added tax for Q2 2022, released on Saturday.

According to the report, local payments of VAT amounted to N359.12 billion in Q2 2022.

“On the aggregate, value-added tax (VAT) for Q2 2022 was reported at N600.15 billion, showing a growth rate of 1.96 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N588.59 billion in Q1 2022,” the report reads.

“Local payments recorded were N359.12 billion, while foreign VAT payment…





Source: Leadership Newspaper