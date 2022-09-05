Federal Govt Uncovers More Abba Kyari’s Properties, Files More Charges 





Embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, may be in for more trouble as the federal government has filed a fresh 24-count charges against him for allegedly covering ownership of some landed properties in Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the federal government discovered 14 landed properties, including shopping malls, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmlands that the former IRT Commander failed to disclose.

Also, over N207 million and €17,598 were discovered in his bank accounts.

This was disclosed by the director of prosecution and legal services, Joseph Sunday, who added that the charges were filed against Kyari on August 30, 2022.

Also, the Head of prosecution and legal services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Stephen Kashawa, confirmed this in an affidavit in support of the charges, which was deposed to by a litigation officer.

The affidavit added that he was thoroughly subjected to general…





Source: Leadership Newspaper