How To Avert Flood In Kaduna – KADSEMA





There have been reports of flooding in some states, with attendant loss of lives and property. What has Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) put in place to avert this when it happens?

Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) has so far has been coordinating stakeholders in the state, including the Ministry of Environment, in terms of desilting drainages and water channels in Kaduna state. We are also sensitizing communities like Unguwan Romi, Kigo road, Bashama road, Karatudu, Rafin Guza and some other areas, on the need to locate residences that are known to be around flood prone areas. We have visited four local governments that appeared to be face flooding in the predictions of Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). We visited these local governments to arrange higher grounds, where we intend to move victims in the event that the local governments face flooding.

We have also conducted coordination…





Source: Leadership Newspaper