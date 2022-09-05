Military Kills 5 Terrorists’ Commanders, 200 Others In Borno





Kenya’s Supreme Court will decide today whether to uphold or nullify the result of last month’s presidential election, a ruling anxiously awaited in a country scarred by previous bouts of poll-related violence.

The seven-member court will rule following three days of oral arguments last week by lawyers representing the two main candidates and rival camps of election commissioners.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, making his fifth presidential bid, says Deputy President William Ruto’s narrow win was the product of massive fraud. Four out of seven election commissioners disowned the result announced by the commission chairman, saying the tallying had been opaque.

The Supreme Court made history in the last election in 2017 by annulling President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory over Odinga because of procedural irregularities.

Kenyatta prevailed in a re-run that Odinga boycotted.

About 100 people were killed in election-related clashes that year. This time, protests briefly broke out…





Source: Leadership Newspaper