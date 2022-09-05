No Threat To 2023 General Elections – IGP Baba 





The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has stated emphatically that there was no threat to the 2023 general elections in the country.

The IGP stated this during the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) in the United States of America and during his meeting with the assistant secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, U.S, Todd Robinson.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this stems from the robust security threat analysis carried out using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the electioneering processes.

He further stated that, “during the meeting, discussions centered around enhancing support for the NPF training and capacity building programmes particularly the training of tactical units deployed in the North East and other conflict theatres across the country.

“Similarly discussed is the achievement of cascading the ongoing election security management training across the six…





Source: Leadership Newspaper