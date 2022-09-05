Park Policy Violation: FCTA Demolishes Abuja Garden, To Prosecute Operator 





The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration (FCTA) has demolished Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in the Wuye District of Abuja over what it described as a flagrant violation of park closing time of not operating beyond 7pm.

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, who led the demolition team, explained that there was no going back on the enforcement of 7pm.closing time of parks in Abuja.

Shuaibu revealed that the allottee and operator of the garden would be prosecuted for violation of the regulations, which led to the death of an innocent citizen.

“Just last week at a park, called Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in Wuye District, the operator flagrantly violated our closing time regulation by operating beyond 7pm.

“This attracted the activities of armed hoodlums who gunned down a gallant security officer in cold blood. This could have been avoided if they had complied with our regulations,” he said.

Source: Leadership Newspaper