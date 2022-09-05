Suspected Stowaway Arrested At Lagos Airport





A suspected stowaway has been arrested at the terminal 2 of the Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA2), Lagos on a parked United Airline aircraft.

According to a press statement by the head, Corporate Communications of the airline, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, the stowaway was arrested on Sunday morning by the staff of the airline on a routine pre-flight inspection, saying it may lead to rescheduling or delay of flight services.

Uchegbu, however, said the aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following post flight inspection.

The statement read, “During preflight inspection this morning, a stowaway was found in one of our aircrafts parked at MMA2 Ikeja. The middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

“The aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron…





Source: Leadership Newspaper