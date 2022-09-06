ASUU Strike: I’m In Internal Turmoil, Says Education Minister





The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said he has been in a dark period of personal anguish and internal turmoil as a result of the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Minister stated this on Tuesday during a meeting with Vice Chancellors and Pro-Chancellors of federal universities at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters in Abuja.

Adamu also said the federal government has done all it could do with regard to the ASUU strike, noting that the meeting was to share the details of what government has done and what remains to be done.

He stated that the main challenge in fulfilling ASUU’s demands has been the dwindling resources available to address all the concerns of the citizenry.

“For me, this is a position I would have wanted us to reach after an amicable resolution of all the issues contained in the 2009 Agreements. It appears that we are running ahead of the negotiations but not for the right reasons. The President…





Source: Leadership Newspaper