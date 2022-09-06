Concessionaire Exonerates Ex-Gov Dickson On Bayelsa Diagnostics Center





The Concessionaire of the Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre, Trigen-Craton Ltd, has exonerated a former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, over allegations by an amorphous group that he established the world-class medical facility with the intent to destroy it at the end of his administration.

The operations manager of Trigen-Craton Ltd, Malcom Okiebai, said in a statement that there was no iota of truth in the allegations against the former governor and incumbent Bayelsa West Senator concerning the equipment at the centre.

Okiebai explained that all the equipment procured by the state government under the administration of Governor Dickson are in good condition and safe.

He called on the public to discountenance the claim that equipment worth billions of naira were taken away from the centre.

Recall that at inception in 2016, Concessionaire was given the mandate to maintain the world class equipment, provide international skilled personnel for the centre with the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper