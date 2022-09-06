Insecurity: Nigeria Is Safe Now, The Worst Is Over – Federal Govt





The federal government yesterday certified Nigeria safe, assuring that terrorists, bandits and their cohorts would never hold Nigerians to ransom again.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the country’s security a clean bill of health at a joint press briefing in Abuja with three of his counterparts: the ministers of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi; Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

With them at the briefing was the Chief of Defence Staff Lucky Irabor.

Speaking on the security situation in the country, Mohammed said as far as the “daunting security challenges” are concerned, “the worst is over.”

He noted that the issue of security had dominated national discourse in recent times against the background of the terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping in the North-East, North-West and North Central; separatist violence and crude oil theft in the South-East and South-South as well as cultism, armed robbery, and sundry…





Source: Leadership Newspaper