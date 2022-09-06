Lassa Fever, Yellow Fever Kill 183, Cases Hit 7,650 In 36 States, FCT





No fewer than 183 Nigerians have died from Lassa Fever and Yellow Fever as cases of the two diseases have risen to 7, 650 in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC’s) Lassa Fever Situation Report showed that suspected cases of Lassa fever in the country have risen to 6,471 in 101 local government areas (LGAs) in 25 states, with 169 deaths.

the same vein, NCDC said the country has recorded 1,179 suspected cases of Yellow Fever from 416 local government areas across the 36 states and the (FCT), with 14 deaths in 10 states.

The report stated that the number of suspected Lassa fever cases had increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

It however said that only 899 of the 6, 471 suspected cases were confirmed, adding that the number of new confirmed cases decreased from six in week 34, 2022 to five cases.

The report also said that in all confirmed cases, 70 percent were from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper