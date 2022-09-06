Northern Youths Back NNPC Over Pipeline Security Contract Awarded To Tompolo





A coalition of Northern Youths have said that insecurity doesn’t respect tribe or religion, endorsing the award of pipeline security contract to ex-Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd).

According to the Northern Youths, they were in support of the government’s efforts at securing oil infrastructures in the Niger Delta region of the Country.

The Coalition of Northern Youths during a press conference addressed by Muktar Adamu on Monday, said they were aware that the action of the NNPC was necessitated by the need for Nigeria to hire private contractors to man its oil pipelines nationwide due to massive oil theft.

“It must be stated that the NNPC is not dealing with Government Ekpemupolo as an individual but rather with a private company he has an interest in, which in our opinion, is not an aberration but a step in the right direction.

“Nigerians must realize that oil theft has drastically…





Source: Leadership Newspaper