Oil Theft: Federal Govt Disbands NSCDC Anti-Vandal Teams, Road Blocks





The federal government has ordered the immediate dissolution of all anti-vandal squads of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in all oil producing states in the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that this may not be unconnected with the outcome of the discreet investigations carried out by the Corps’ top management to ascertain the level of involvement of NSCDC officers in oil theft.

Announcing the dissolution, the commandant-general of the Corps, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, who talked tough on the need for the Corps’ hard-earned integrity to be sustained, assured that the anti-vandal units of the Corps would be reconstituted in due course.

Audi said, “As you already know, we set up various panels to investigate the various allegations of oil theft aided by our officers and we have received reports. For now, if you must reorganise a unit, you have to first and foremost dissolve the department to enable us inject in fresh blood.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper