PDP Crisis: Ayu Is Going Nowhere, Atiku’s Camp Insists





The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday declared that moves to force the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign before the 2023 presidential election is dead on arrival.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Senator Dino Melaye, who stated this during a special interview on LEADERSHIP Podcast studio.

Melaye added that those clamouring for Ayu’s sack are from the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that their plan is to cause constitutional crisis in the PDP.

While he downplayed the crisis in the party which has stalled the composition of its presidential campaign council, he said Ayu will not be chairman by the time Atiku emerges as president-elect.

He also dismissed concerns that the party’s base has been depleted by the defection of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the angst of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper