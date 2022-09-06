Police Kill 2 Bandits, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Katsina





Katsina State Police Command said its operatives have foiled a banditry attack in Juga village of Kankia local government of the state, killing two terrorists and rescuing a 60-year-old man during the operation.

A press statement issued by the state police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, and made available to LEADERSHIP, explained that ” at about 0230hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists numbering eleven, on motorcycles, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the residence of one Alh. Ibrahim Abdullahi Tafashiya, ‘M’, aged 60yrs, of Kankia LGA and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of the report, DPO Kankia led the tactical unit to the area and blocked the hoodlums at Juga village, the team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them. The kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt. In the course of scanning the scene, two terrorists were neutralized and one of their operational motorcycles was recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”

He also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper