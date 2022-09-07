3 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested, 3 Victims Rescued In Ogun





Security operatives have arrested three suspected kidnappers, who allegedly abducted five people into a forest along the Imeko – Iwoye Ketu Road in Imeko-Afon local government area of Ogun State.

The suspects, which included a 29-year-old Aliu Abubakar, Umaru Tukur (24) and a 25-year-old Yau Isah, were among the eight suspected kidnappers, armed with dangerous weapons and barricaded the Termac/Iwoye Road, leading to the Imeko township where they abducted their victims.

The suspects allegedly shot sporadically in the axis from where they abducted three elderly people: Fatai Abdulsalam, Dauda Orelope and Rafiu Isah, while two others, one Bode Ogunleye and Muhammad Basa, who put up some resistance, were seriously injured during the kindap attempt.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the development compelled the combined security operatives, which included the men of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper