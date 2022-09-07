ADC: Why We Suspended Kachikwu, 17 State Chairmen – New BoT Chair





The newly appointed chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, has explained why the national leadership of the party suspended its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, and 17 state chairmen.

The party’s national chairman had through a statement earlier announced Dr. Ahmed as the new ADC BoT chairman, following the suspension of Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo, a former national cice chairman (North-east) of the party.

The said statement accused Manzo and some other party stalwarts of attempting to destabilise the party through undue negative publicity, and various other activities in contravention of Article 15 of the party’s constitution.

Meanwhile, speaking with journalists shortly after his unveiling Tuesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the new BoT chairman said the punitive measure slammed on some of the party chieftains, including the 17 state chairmen by the Chief Ralph Nwosu-led…





Source: Leadership Newspaper