ASUU Strike: Education Minister Blames Jonathan Govt For Crisis





The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has blamed the immediate-past administration of President Goodluck Jonathan for signing agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) without an intention to implement the pact.

The Minister, who spoke on Channels Television current affairs programme, ‘Politics Today,’ on Wednesday night, which was monitored by LEADERSHIP, however,

assured Nigerians that he will do his possible best to put an end to the ongoing strike by ASUU.

Adamu also said that it was not the fault of the present Muhammadu Buhari administration that ASUU is on strike.

He, therefore, added that the federal government will not rescind its decision on ‘no work no pay’ policy, noting that ASUU will lose seven months salary should the Union call off the strike today.

He said, “The federal government is not rescinding decision on ‘No Work No Pay Policy’. Let me just take it holistically, greatness in the world is made by sacrifices and we respect…





Source: Leadership Newspaper