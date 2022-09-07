Federal Govt Lied Over Meeting 80% ASUU Demands – Kassim





The prolonged strike by ASUU has lasted over 200 days. What should Nigerians expect if the federal government fails to address your demands?

Well, the strike has been prolonged by the government for the past six months now, and what we’re expecting is that if the federal government’s will satisfactorily address all our issues as it contained in our MoA of 2020 agreements and signing of agreement reached with Professor Nimi Briggs led team, the union will have something to hold on, so that at least the members of the union will sit and deliberate on the way forward.

The federal government says it has met about 80 per cent of ASUU’s demands. Is this so?

The Minister of Education, a man of his pedigree and then with the full responsibility of his office, I don’t think it is normal for somebody occupying such a position to be lying to Nigerians. It is quite unfortunate, 80% of what? All our demands, as it contained in the MOU have never been attended to by the government, rather…





Source: Leadership Newspaper