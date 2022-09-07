Football Devt: Minister Calls For Partnership, Presents 10 Years Masterplan To NWFL Club Owners





The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has called for more private participation in the ownership and development of football clubs in the country.

He made the call in his office while presenting the 10 Year Football Master Plan to the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) club owners on Monday in Abuja.

The minister stated that the involvement of private individuals and companies in the game of football, which is greatly loved by Nigerians, through the ownership of clubs was the spice needed to develop the game and enable it to flourish unhindered.

According to him, the Nigerian government, like most countries of the world, allows for private participation and ownership of football clubs to enhance the development of the game, as no country in the world can achieve full development of contemporary football alone.

The Minister stated further that the Football Master Plan document put together by technocrats in the field and presented recently to Mr. President,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper