NIOB Seeks Policy Implementation To Curb Building Collapse Menace





Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Building (NIOB) has urged the federal government to formulate policies on building collapse to prevent the ugly trend in the country.

The call was made by NIOB chairman, Omale Peter Ameh in response to the recent building collapse incidents in some states of the federation, especially Lagos, Kano and Abuja.

Ameh lamented that in the current month (September) alone have been three building collapse cases in the country.

He therefore urged the government’s regulatory agencies to up their game and ensure strict checks on constructions across the country.

Ameh also stressed the need for projects to have sign boards that show details of builders in charge of the construction for accountability in case of a collapse.

He said, “When these things happen, people come out to say it is substandard materials, substandard workmanship, substandard professional input or design failure, who vetted the design before the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper