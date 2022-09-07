NSA, DSS, EFCC Move To Stop Terrorism Financing





In a bid to address terrorism in the country, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Department of State Security Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have resolved to cut off the finances of terrorists at a workshop in Abuja.

The participants at the workshop included officers from the DSS, NSA, EFCC, ICPC, Immigration, Customs, Judges, among others.

The director-general of DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, while speaking at closing ceremony of the workshop on Terrorism Financing Risk (TFR) designed for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and judicial officers at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the cutting off terrorism funding will automatically bring to an end the activities of terrorists in the country.

The director-general further called for collaboration in intelligence gathering and sharing among security agencies in order to tackle the challenges of terrorism financing.

Speaking on the first day of the workshop, Bichi had…





Source: Leadership Newspaper