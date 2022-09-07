Pension Fund Managers’ Investment In Banks Hit N2.27trn





The pension funds managers have invested N2.27trillion from the 14.3trillion into money market instruments comprising of fixed deposits in banks, commercial papers as well as Foreign money market instrument, as at the end of July, 2022, LEADERSHIP can now reveal.

While investment of pension fund in fixed deposits took the larger chunk of this investment accounting for N2trillion, commercial papers accounted for N157.7 billion even as foreign money market instrument was N39.9billion as at the end of July, 2022.

In June 2022 where Money Market instruments accrued N2.14trillion, Fixed Deposit attracted N1.89trillion and in May, 2022, this instrument accounted for N2.20 trillion of the pension assets as Fixed Deposits amounted to N1.95trillion of this fund.

However, money market instrument was N2.25trillion in April, 2022, even as Fixed Deposit amounted to N1.99trillion.

At the end of the first quarter of the year, that is, March 2022, the investment in bank placements rose by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper