Robbers Attack Banks In Kogi





Suspected over 20 armed robbers yesterday attacked some commercial banks in Ankpa, Kogi State.

The robbers allegedly operated for one and half hours in the town, which is the headquarters of Ankpa local government area

Sources in the town informed LEADERSHIP that the robbers arrived the area in three vehicles while others were on motorcycles.

It was gathered that they entered Ankpa through the eastern flank, blocked all exit routes and operated uninterrupted.

Sources said the police station in the town was earlier attacked by the robbers on their way to the affected banks with heavy gunshots.

“After robbing the banks for about an hour, they drove violently out of Ankpa with unending gunshots. They left Ankpa through Okpo in Olamaboro local government area, but nobody knows their destination as the shots were too heavy for the police to confront,” one of the sources said.

The police could not be reached last night for details of the ugly incident.





Source: Leadership Newspaper