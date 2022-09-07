Serena, End Of An Era





Friday September 2nd, 2022, Flushing Meadows, New York, United States was the stage the legendary tennis player and to many, the greatest female tennis player of all time – Serena Williams bowed out of the sport she dominated for over two decades. It was tears of joy as she acknowledged fans after losing her third-round match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 40-year-old Serena became emotional in the post-match interview, thanking her late father, known as King Richard, for everything he did. She also went on to thank her sister the legendary Venus Williams, her husband, daughter and every other person who helped her along her journey. It was indeed a heartbreaking sight watching her on TV as she fought back the tears that were swelling in her eyes.

The defeat marked just the second time Serena lost a deciding third set at a major 6-1 or 6-0. She lost the third set 6-0 to Mary Joe Fernandez in the third round of the 1999 French Open. Serena had also not lost in the first…





Source: Leadership Newspaper